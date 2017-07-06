State Rep. Greenwood statement on state budget, income tax increase

State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, issued the following statement after House Democrats and Republicans voted to enact a bipartisan balanced budget Thursday:
“Doing what is right and making the tough decision is not always easy but I refuse to let the state of Illinois be destroyed because of the Rauner budget crisis. For far too long, our state has suffered and members of our most vulnerable communities have gone without services and programs because of the inaction from the governor. My vote to override the governor’s veto is to a vote to help our state get back on track and moving in the right direction.
“I joined my colleagues, both Republicans and Democrats, in passing a fair and balanced budget that cuts billions of dollars from state spending while protecting the critical services that Illinois residents rely on. Our bipartisan budget plan ensures that millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share and closes loopholes big corporations use to rig the system. In ending the Rauner budget crisis, our plans protects middle-class and struggling families by expanding tax credits that will help families keep more of what they earn.
“In addition to passing a bipartisan budget plan, House Democrats went to even further to compromise with the governor on his non-budgetary demands. We passed legislation that would consolidate local government, reform our pension system, and improve workers’ compensation. We’ve given the governor 90 percent of what he wants, but Rauner continues to put his political agenda ahead of the state’s future.
“My support for the bipartisan budget plan is an effort to end this Rauner budget crisis so we can begin healing the wounds of the last three years and put our state’s financial well-being first.”
Comments