State Rep. Costello statement on state budget, income tax increase

State Rep. Jerry Costello II, D-Smithton, issued the following statement regarding the House overriding the governor’s veto of the revenue plan passed by the House and Senate.
“While I supported cutting nearly $3 billion of bloated government bureaucracy, I did not support permanently increasing the income tax rate as an additional way of revenue for our state.
“I don’t believe that new revenue should come from the pockets of the working class; they simply cannot afford to pay more. Instead of raising taxes on those who need the most financial relief, I would have preferred for millionaires and billionaires to pay their fair share and for the closure of corporate loopholes in order to provide more revenue for our state.
“Since the beginning of the impasse, I have made it clear that I have been willing to work with both Republicans and Democrats to end this budget crisis. I supported a budget that cuts billions from government spending, which is a good start on improving the financial well-being of our state. Legislators should continue to cut wasteful spending so that we can properly fund essential services like higher education, K-12 education and services for veterans and seniors.”
