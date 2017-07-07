Surprise, surprise — another hot, sunny metro-east day ahead

While metro-east residents should expect a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday afternoon, the majority of the day will be sunny and humid with a high around 92 degrees.
On Friday night, forecasters are calling for mostly clear skies with a low around 66 degrees.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m and 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 66 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 65 degrees. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.
Monday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Monday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 73 degrees.
Tuesday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.
Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74 degrees.
Wednesday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Wednesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74 degrees.
Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.
Comments