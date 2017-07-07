Body found in East St. Louis; police believe man was shot

Workers on Friday found the body of a man believed to be in his early 40s in the area of 15th Street and Brady Avenue.
The man appears to have been shot, East St. Louis Police Chief Michael Hubbard said.
“His body was located by some heavy-equipment operators who were working in the area,” Hubbard said. “It appears that his death is the result of a gunshot wound he suffered.”
Hubbard said the coroner’s office was working on determining the official cause of death.
The man’s identity was not released by police.
Hubbard said police had not yet determined where the man resided. He asked that anyone with information call East St. Louis Police or Illoinois State Police, who are jointly working the investigation. Also, information can be called in to Crime Stoppers, an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest (1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
For more on this developing story, return to bnd.com or read the News-Democrat on Saturday.
Comments