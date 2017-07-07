Metro-East News

July 07, 2017 1:36 PM

Highland boil order lifted

Compiled by Dana Rieck

A boil order was lifted Friday that had been placed on several Highland areas early Thursday morning after a water main break on Illinois 143 near Koepfli Lane.

The entirety of Troxler Way, Suppiger Way, Suppiger Lane, Eagle Way Drive, Central Boulevard were on the boil order, as were the businesses Basler Electric, Title Max, Pizza Hut, Circle K, Sonic and RP Lumber — along with adjoining stores.

The Highland Police Department posted on Facebook just after 12:30 p.m. Friday that the order had been lifted.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

