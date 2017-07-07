Restaurant block party will close part of South High Street

A block of South High Street will close Friday for an event at Seven Belleville.
The bar and restaurant is celebrating its grand reopening with a community block party, which beigns at 7 p.m.
South High Street from Main Street to Washington Street will close from 4 p.m. to midnight, Seven co-owner Stephanie Gain said.
Gain and her business partner Amanda Schlecht are the new owners of the bar. The party will mark a change in ownership and a makeover at the bar. Festivities will include cornhole and music by Monkh and the People. Seven will sell new menu items while St. Louis Spirits offers samples on the street.
