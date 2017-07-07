A Metro security guard works the Fairview Heights MetroLink station.
A Metro security guard works the Fairview Heights MetroLink station.

July 07, 2017

2 shot, 1 dead in shooting near MetroLink station

Compiled by Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

A shooting near a MetroLink station in downtown St. Louis has left one dead and one injured, according to KSDK.

Just after 9 p.m., two men were shot — one in the head and one in the back — by an unidentified shooter near the Union Station MetroLink station.

As police investigate, trains will not be stopping at Union Station, KSDK reported. MetroBus will pick up and drop off passengers on 18th Street until it reopens.

The shooting comes two months after Bi-State Development approved a $361 million budget that includes $20 million to enhance security on Metro transit.

Officials from St. Clair County, St. Louis City and St. Louis County, as well as members of Bi-State Development came to an agreement in early May on how to improve MetroLink security. The move came in response to questions about the line’s safety after several shootings, including the fatal shooting of a 57-year-old homeless man on the Busch Stadium MetroLink station platform in March.

