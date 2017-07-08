Domestic disturbance turned deadly when chainsaw-wielding man was shot by deputies

A domestic violence call got ugly Wednesday when a man wielding a chainsaw approached sheriff’s deputies in Maeystown.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was called to a Maeystown home after a woman called 911 just before 8 p.m., saying her ex-husband was pounding on her door and trying to get into her home. The woman said her ex, 53-year-old Edwin Esker, had a chainsaw and was threatening to harm her.
Two deputies approached the home and encountered Esker, who was coming around a sharp corner, according to a news release.
Deputies warned Esker to drop the running chainsaw, but he ignored them, authorities said. Esker began to approach the deputies in an “aggressive manner,” according to a news release, and a deputy fired three rounds from his gun, striking Esker three times.
Esker was pronounced dead outside the home after he was shot. Illinois State Police is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting.
