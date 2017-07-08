Forecast: High around 90 today, then heat indexes of about 100

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
TODAY...Mostly sunny. High around 90. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High in the lower 90s. Light wind.
SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the lower 70s. Light wind.
MONDAY...Hot and humid. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings of around 100 in the afternoon. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings of around 100 in the evening.
TUESDAY...Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High in the mid 90s. Heat index readings of around 100.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 70s. High around 90.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY...Hot and humid. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 90s. Heat index readings of around 100.
THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 90.
