ESL native who headed credit union dies in crash; recalled as man who made a difference

Hubert Hoosman Jr., the former president of a regional credit union and a brother of East St. Louis’ city clerk, died Monday in a car crash in St. Louis County.
Hoosman, 60, an East St. Louis native, was a sports star at East St. Louis Senior High and formerly served as president of Vantage Credit Union.
City Clerk Dorene Hoosman said her brother “was my best friend.”
Hubert Hoosman is survived by his wife, Andreal Hoosman, five children, Camille Dangerfield, Hubert Hoosman lll, Lyndon Gray, Elise Gray and Langston Gray, his mother-in-law, Esther Haywood, several grandchildren and other relatives. His funeral will be held 11 a.m. Sunday at Union Memorial Church, located at 1141 Belt Ave., St. Louis., Mo. at 11 a.m.
Hoosman played on a state championship football team at East St. Louis Senior High in the mid-1970s. He went to the University of Missouri at St. Louis on a full basketball scholarship. He promised his mother that he would get a criminal justice degree and he graduated from UMSL with that degree, Dorene Hoosman said of her brother.
But he “fell in love with finances and never came back,” she said. She said he felt that they provided better education to individuals regarding finances.
A Vantage Credit Union building, which sits next to the City Hall building, was his baby, Doreen Hoosman said. “He had it built and no money from the city of East St. Louis was used,” she said.
She said her brother wanted the people of East St. Louis to understand financial opportunities better.
During his 31-year career with Vantage Credit Union, formerly Educational Employees Credit Union, Hubert Hoosman served as president for 19 years. During his stint, the credit union grew grew from three branches to 15 throughout the St. Louis area.
“He always had a smile on his face and it was contagious and kept anyone around him going. He loved to dance and fish, to skydive, mountain climb. He was very outgoing and adventurous,” Dorene Hoosman said.
Dangerfield, who is following in her father’s footsteps and pursuing a career in finances, said her father was an instrumental contributor to the global credit union movement.
“He was a charter member of the African American Credit Union Coalition and still active member,” she said. Through that organization, Dangerfield said her father “traveled to Africa to set up credit unions to provide Africans with access to affordable banking and financial literacy resources.”
Dangerfield said her father was an advocate for UMSL, where he served as a member and chairman of the alumni board, the chancelor’s council and the Black Alumni Association. He was also a member of the UMSL Basketball Hall of Fame. In recognition of the University’s first black chancellor, Hoosman was instrumental in establishing the Marguerite Ross Barnett Scholarship Fund and erecting a statute in her honor. Hoosman also helped to raise more than $1 million to assist in building the Martin Luther King Jr. national memorial in Washington, D.C., she said.
Hoosman and his wife were business partners. Together they founded Haywood Hoosman Realty and H&H Brokerage Group, which had headquarters in Ferguson, Mo. The business provides residential and commercial real estate services, his daughter said.
Hoosman was a member of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, St. Louis Real Estate Association, Commercial Real Estate Information Exchange, Omega Psi Phi fraternity, St. Louis County NAACP, Union Memorial United Methodist Church, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, the Whitney M. Young Society, the Regional Business Council and several other national and local organizations.
Dorene Hoosman said, “My brother was always working to make a difference wherever he was.”
