It’s going to be hot this week. Really hot.

Forecasters predict a low chance of rain on Sunday that will give way to a hot and humid week with heat indeces reaching 100 and above.
Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service:
TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 90s. Light wind in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
MONDAY...Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. High in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings of around 100 in the afternoon. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 70s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
TUESDAY...Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. High in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings of around 105 in the late morning and afternoon. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings of around 100 in the evening.
WEDNESDAY...Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. High in the mid 90s. Heat index readings of around 105.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 70s. Heat index readings of around 100.
THURSDAY...Hot and humid. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 90s. Heat index readings of around 100.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the lower 70s. High around 90.
FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70.
SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the upper 80s.
Comments