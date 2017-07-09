Metro-East News

July 09, 2017 12:32 PM

Chicago police say two boys, ages 6-8, conduct armed robbery

News-Democrat

Chicago’s Douglas neighborhood saw 10 armed robberies between June 3 and June 26, but it was an incident on June 28 that’s drawing attention.

Allegedly, two boys ages 6 to 8, conducted an armed robbery in the South Side neighborhood according to abc7chicago.com.

Police said one of the boys pulled a handgun on a victim and demanded money about 8 p.m. in the first block of East 29th Street.

Other victims of the armed robberies were targeted on a sidewalk, in a parking lot, and in a hallway. Police have issued an alert about the incidents.

The Douglas neighborhood, named after former U.S. Sen. Stephen A. Douglas, is bordered by Interstate 90 in the west, East 26th Street in the north, Lake Michigan in the east, and East Pershing Road in the south.

The armed robberies are part of recurring violence in Illinois’ largest city. Chicago saw eight homicides and 56 people shot leading up to the July 4 holiday, then saw six more homicides and 15 more people shot between midnight and 6 a.m. July 5.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The World's Largest Catsup Bottle Festival in Collinsville

The World's Largest Catsup Bottle Festival in Collinsville 0:55

The World's Largest Catsup Bottle Festival in Collinsville
Staying safe in hot temperatures 0:36

Staying safe in hot temperatures
Iron Jungle gym opens in Belleville 1:10

Iron Jungle gym opens in Belleville

View More Video