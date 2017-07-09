Chicago police say two boys, ages 6-8, conduct armed robbery

Chicago’s Douglas neighborhood saw 10 armed robberies between June 3 and June 26, but it was an incident on June 28 that’s drawing attention.
Allegedly, two boys ages 6 to 8, conducted an armed robbery in the South Side neighborhood according to abc7chicago.com.
Police said one of the boys pulled a handgun on a victim and demanded money about 8 p.m. in the first block of East 29th Street.
Other victims of the armed robberies were targeted on a sidewalk, in a parking lot, and in a hallway. Police have issued an alert about the incidents.
The Douglas neighborhood, named after former U.S. Sen. Stephen A. Douglas, is bordered by Interstate 90 in the west, East 26th Street in the north, Lake Michigan in the east, and East Pershing Road in the south.
The armed robberies are part of recurring violence in Illinois’ largest city. Chicago saw eight homicides and 56 people shot leading up to the July 4 holiday, then saw six more homicides and 15 more people shot between midnight and 6 a.m. July 5.
