Woman dies after falling off float at Lebanon Fireman’s Parade

By Casey Bischel

A woman who fell off a float that then ran over her Saturday evening at the Lebanon Fireman’s Parade died later that night.

Shelby Dickson, 33, was taken to Memorial Hospital East and then flown to a St. Louis hospital where she later died.

The incident occurred around 6:25 p.m. at the intersection of West St. Louis Street and Meyer Street, Lebanon Police Chief David Roth said.

It appeared Dickson was riding on the float’s trailer, jumped off, and was trying to get back on when she slipped and was run over, Roth said.

Roth received a call around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night with news that the woman had died from her injuries.

