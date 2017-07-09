Chicago joins push to naturalize 1 million immigrants in 2017

Sanctuary cities, including Chicago, vow to make 1 million immigrants citizens this year, according to fox32chicago.com.
The push is part of a Naturalize Now initiative that would prevent illegal immigrants from being deported.
Chicago is one of several cities fighting President Donald Trump while trying to protect undocumented immigrants. The Senate is currently considering a bill that would punish immigrants who try to re-enter the country.
Chicago is joined by 20 other cities, including New York City, San Francisco, Dallas, and Pittsburgh in the initiative.
