Father, son charged in connection with stolen cars in metro-east, police say

On Saturday, a father and son were charged in connection with the theft of two vehicles and stealing items from several other vehicles in Freeburg and Mascoutah, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
Robert Scales, 40, and his son, 20-year-old Jordan Scales, both of St. Louis, were charged with burglary. The sheriff’s department said the two worked as a team to steal a jeep from Mascoutah on July 4 and another vehicle from Freeburg. In both Freeburg and Mascoutah, several vehicles in the area were entered and items were stolen from inside them as well, according to the sheriff’s department.
The vehicle from Mascoutah was seen in the parking lot of a Collinsville hotel July 5, where the Freeburg vehicle was also found. Both Robert Scales and Jordan Scales are in custody in St. Clair County Jail, and their bonds are set at $75,000 each.
Capt. Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, warned people to lock their cars in order to avoid their items and vehicles being stolen.
“All the vehicles involved in these vehicle entries and thefts were unlocked and many had the keys in them. I, and police departments everywhere, cannot stress how important it is to lock your vehicle and remove valuables where ever you live,” Fleshren said. “Most of these crimes are crimes of opportunity, and if you remove that opportunity with a locked door you lower chances of being a victim.”
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
Comments