joe's new toy
joe's new toy

Metro-East News

July 10, 2017 5:06 PM

Madison County Justice Center closed Tuesday for repairs

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

After losing power Monday, the Madison County Criminal Justice Center will be closed Tuesday until repairs are made.

Officials had to close the building for repairs after the power went out, according to a news release. An electrical breaker went out and needs to be replaced.

All court dockets that were scheduled to be at the center at 509 Ramey St. in Edwardsville, will be moved to the main courthouse at 155 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

Officials hope to have the problems fixed Tuesday.

A sheriff’s deputy will be at the justice center to make sure people arriving for court know to go to the main courthouse.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Duckworth comments on proposed GOP health-care plan

Duckworth comments on proposed GOP health-care plan 4:39

Duckworth comments on proposed GOP health-care plan
OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge 5:59

OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge
O'Fallon-Shiloh EMS Explorers Post 1700 visits Shiloh Village Board 2:28

O'Fallon-Shiloh EMS Explorers Post 1700 visits Shiloh Village Board

View More Video