Madison County Justice Center closed Tuesday for repairs

After losing power Monday, the Madison County Criminal Justice Center will be closed Tuesday until repairs are made.
Officials had to close the building for repairs after the power went out, according to a news release. An electrical breaker went out and needs to be replaced.
All court dockets that were scheduled to be at the center at 509 Ramey St. in Edwardsville, will be moved to the main courthouse at 155 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.
Officials hope to have the problems fixed Tuesday.
A sheriff’s deputy will be at the justice center to make sure people arriving for court know to go to the main courthouse.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
