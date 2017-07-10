Woman who died in Lebanon parade remembered as devoted mother

The sister of Shelby Dickson, who died from injuries she received at the Lebanon Fireman’s Parade on Saturday, remembered her as a “courageous, free-spirited, fun-loving mom, daughter and sister.”
Dickson jumped off a float she was riding to retrieve a beaded necklace from the ground, an investigator said. When she tried to get back on, she slipped and fell below the trailer, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
On Monday, Amanda Annunziata remembered her sister fondly as a person who loved being with her family, partner and her 4-year-old son, Brock.
Growing up, the sisters had a typical sibling rivalry. Five years older than Dickson, “I would torment her,” Annunziata said, but if anyone else tried the same, she was quick to her sister’s defense.
Their family went on yearly vacations to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina and visited family in Illinois.
Dickson, a cosmetologist from Matthews, North Carolina, was visiting Lebanon over the weekend where she celebrated her high school class’ 15-year reunion.
After moving to Lebanon in eighth grade, she graduated from Lebanon High School and moved back to the Charlotte area, where she became a mother who was “devoted to her family and her son (Brock),” Annunziata said.
Brock and Annunziata’s two children were “like three menaces when they’re all together,” she said. She is Brock’s godmother, and Dickson was godmother to Annunziata’s youngest child.
In Charlotte, the sisters had Wednesday night dinners at their father’s house and got together whenever they could, Annunziata said, and had fun at concerts.
About five years ago, they saw Chelsea Handler shortly after Annunziata had gotten out of surgery on her ACL. In crutches at the show, Dickson saw an opportunity.
“We have a situation, people, you have to move,” Dickson said, according to her sister.
In December, they went to a Salt-N-Pepa show where Dickson danced onstage, and they were planning to go to another show soon.
Dickson’s first concert was Boyz II Men, and Annunziata’s was New Kids on the Block. The bands are scheduled to play in Charlotte together on Thursday, and the two sisters were planning to attend.
A visitation for Dickson is scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon with a memorial service to follow immediately after.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
