I-255 crash sends 11 senior home residents to hospital

Eleven senior home residents were taken to the hospital after their bus was involved in a crash on I-255 near Dupo, according to KMOX.
As the group headed from Legacy Place in Waterloo to Eckert’s Farm in Belleville, they were struck by an oncoming vehicle that crossed over the median, Legacy Place posted on Facebook.
The occupants of the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
“Our amazing bus driver did a phenomenal job at avoiding what could’ve been a much more serious accident,” Legacy Place said in its Facebook post. “We thank you all for your patience, prayers and thoughts at this time. We love our residents very, very much and are doing our best to make sure they’re receiving the extra care, love and support that they need. Thank you all again.”
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
