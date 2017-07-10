Metro-East News

July 10, 2017 10:19 PM

I-255 crash sends 11 senior home residents to hospital

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

Eleven senior home residents were taken to the hospital after their bus was involved in a crash on I-255 near Dupo, according to KMOX.

As the group headed from Legacy Place in Waterloo to Eckert’s Farm in Belleville, they were struck by an oncoming vehicle that crossed over the median, Legacy Place posted on Facebook.

The occupants of the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“Our amazing bus driver did a phenomenal job at avoiding what could’ve been a much more serious accident,” Legacy Place said in its Facebook post. “We thank you all for your patience, prayers and thoughts at this time. We love our residents very, very much and are doing our best to make sure they’re receiving the extra care, love and support that they need. Thank you all again.”

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Duckworth comments on proposed GOP health-care plan

Duckworth comments on proposed GOP health-care plan 4:39

Duckworth comments on proposed GOP health-care plan
OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge 5:59

OTHS grad uses 3-D printer to craft prosthetics for kids — free of charge
O'Fallon-Shiloh EMS Explorers Post 1700 visits Shiloh Village Board 2:28

O'Fallon-Shiloh EMS Explorers Post 1700 visits Shiloh Village Board

View More Video