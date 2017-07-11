It’s not just you, it’s hot in here — metro-east remains under heat advisory

The metro-east remained under a heat advisory Tuesday morning as high humidity coupled with temperatures hovering around 100 degrees was expected to once again create dangerous situations for those outside or without air conditioning.
St. Clair, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Saint Charles and St. Louis counties are all under the advisory through 9 p.m. Wednesday.
“People in the advisory area are advised to avoid poorly ventilated areas and prolonged work in the sun,” the advisory states. “Also, keep plenty of liquids on hand and try to stay in an air conditioned environment.”
The heat index, what hot weather feels like to the body, takes humidity into account in addition to temperature. When the air is more humid, it makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which means that people’s bodies are less effective at cooling down.
Tuesday night should bring mostly clear skies with a low around 73 degrees.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97 degrees. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 73 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday ... Sunny and hot, with a high near 97 degrees. Heat index values as high as 104. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 76 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73 degrees.
Friday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 69 degrees.
Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Sunday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 68 degrees.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
