3,100 SIUE salary records added to Public Pay Database

More than 3,100 salary records from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s 2017 Public Pay Database.
The database has salary information for public employees across all levels of local government. Find it online at bnd.com/publicpay.
SIUE employees earned about $130 million in the 2016 calendar year. The top five salaries were:
▪ Stephen Hansen, special assistant to the chancellor, $332,235.20
▪ Bruce Rotter, dean of the dental school, $274,536.48
▪ Eric Langenwalter, assistant dean of the dental school, $213,804.48
▪ Janice Joplin, associate dean of the business school, $206,544.93
▪ Gireesh Gupchup, dean of the pharmacy school, $193,835.76
The SIUE chancellor, Randall Pembrook, was shown to have made about $125,000 but worked only about 800 hours. His base salary is $300,000.
Employees in the computer management and information systems department were the highest paid on average of any department with more than 10 people. The 14 employees there, all teaching staff, were paid about $98,000 on average.
They were followed by the 14-person strong accounting department, which took home about $95,000 on average, and the economics and finance department, whose 20 employees took home about $87,000 apiece.
The largest departments were the school of dental medicine (285 employees), the university services to East St. Louis (280), facilities management (200) and food service (143).
The BND database contains more than 130,000 public salary records since 2011. The data is gathered through Freedom of Information Act requests.
The database gives basic compensation information and does not include retirement or insurance benefits. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year while others operate on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.
Also, someone’s total take-home pay may be more than their base pay. Some teachers, for example, make extra money by coaching sports teams.
More schools, cities, townships, villages and other layers of government in the metro-east will be added periodically.
Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel
