Granite City woman wins $200k on $5 lottery ticket

A Granite City woman has won $200,000 after playing a $5 Illinois Lottery ticket.
Amanda Miller recently bought the winning Bingo ticket at the Casey’s General Store on West Main Street in Glen Carbon, according a news release from the Illinois Lottery. Miller said she buys a ticket two or three times a week. She was at home when she used a “lucky nickle” to scratch off the ticket.
Miller reports she plans to use the money to make home improvements and also will share the money with family.
The retailer received a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Illinois Lottery temporarily suspended sales of Mega Millions and Powerball tickets last week because of the lack of a state budget, a suspension lifted after the Illinois House of Representatives approved a spending plan.
Comments