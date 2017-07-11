Metro-East News

July 11, 2017 2:05 PM

Granite City woman wins $200k on $5 lottery ticket

Compiled by Kelsey Landis

A Granite City woman has won $200,000 after playing a $5 Illinois Lottery ticket.

Amanda Miller recently bought the winning Bingo ticket at the Casey’s General Store on West Main Street in Glen Carbon, according a news release from the Illinois Lottery. Miller said she buys a ticket two or three times a week. She was at home when she used a “lucky nickle” to scratch off the ticket.

Miller reports she plans to use the money to make home improvements and also will share the money with family.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Illinois Lottery temporarily suspended sales of Mega Millions and Powerball tickets last week because of the lack of a state budget, a suspension lifted after the Illinois House of Representatives approved a spending plan.

