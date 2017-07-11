One hospitalized after rollover crash in Belleville

One person was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Carlyle Avenue and West Boulevard, according to Illinois State Police.
The person’s condition was not immediately known.
Two vehicles collided with one another near the intersection at about 1:30 p.m., leaving one car rolled over on its side. The cause of the crash was not clear as of Tuesday afternoon.
Tow trucks arrived shortly after 2:15 p.m. to clear the road.
St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies and East Side, Belleville, Swansea and O’Fallon fire departments also responded to the crash, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis
Comments