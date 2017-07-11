Deputy Sean McPeak’s K9 partner BOSS died Monday after a serious illness.
Metro-East News

July 11, 2017 7:37 PM

St. Clair County K9 dies after serious illness

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department lost one of its own Monday.

Deputy Sean McPeak’s K9 partner BOSS died Monday after a serious illness, the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post.

“He will be deeply missed,” the post stated. “‘BOSS’ was always so eager to work on his next assignment.”

It is with a heavy heart that the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department announces that Deputy McPeak's K9 partner "BOSS"...

Posted by St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, Belleville Illinois on Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

