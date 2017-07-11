Godfrey teen has been missing for more than two weeks

A 16-year-old from Godfrey has been missing for more than two weeks.
Ivy L. Watson was last seen in the 1200 block of Preis Lane in Godfrey on June 25, and she left on her own accord, according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Department news release.
Authorities believe she is a runaway, and they do not suspect foul play. But they are requesting that anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the sheriff’s department at 618-692-4433. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call 618-296-3000.
Ivy is a black female, approximately 5-foot-10 with a medium build.
Comments