Sweating yet? Thursday showers expected as heat advisory ends tonight

The metro-east remains under a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Wednesday as forecasters are calling for heat index values to reach 103 degrees.
St. Clair, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Saint Charles and St. Louis counties are all under the advisory.
“People in the advisory area are advised to avoid poorly ventilated areas and prolonged work in the sun,” the advisory states. “Also, keep plenty of liquids on hand and try to stay in an air conditioned environment.”
The heat index, what hot weather feels like to the body, takes humidity into account in addition to temperature. When the air is more humid, it makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which means that people’s bodies are less effective at cooling down.
Wednesday night should bring partly cloudy skies with a low around 77 degrees.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Sunny and hot, with a high near 97 degrees. Heat index values as high as 103. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 77 degrees. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Thursday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 68 degrees.
Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Sunday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 69 degrees.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 69 degrees.
Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
