Michael B. Stephens
Michael B. Stephens Provided
Michael B. Stephens Provided

Metro-East News

July 12, 2017 12:30 PM

Waterloo man traded tattoos for sexual favors from children, police say

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

Police are seeking more information about a 42-year-old Waterloo man they say traded tattoos for sexual favors from children, according to a news release from the Waterloo Police Department.

Michael B. Stephens was accused of having sex in November with a teenager between the age of 13 and 17. Police arrested Stephens at a New Athens home May 19.

Waterloo police say Stephens accepted sexual favors in lieu of money for giving tattoos.

Stephens was taken into custody after his arrest and placed in the Monroe County Jail, where he remained as of Wednesday morning on $2,500 cash bond.

The police department’s news release stated officers may apply for additional felony charges against Stephens. He was charged in May with criminal sexual abuse by the Monroe County State’s Attorney.

Anyone with information on Stephens can contact the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-3377.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Helicopter ex-Anheuser-Busch CEO landed in Swansea takes off

Helicopter ex-Anheuser-Busch CEO landed in Swansea takes off 1:01

Helicopter ex-Anheuser-Busch CEO landed in Swansea takes off
Fire destroys historic St. Louis home once owned by Mark Twain's uncle 1:01

Fire destroys historic St. Louis home once owned by Mark Twain's uncle
Brine a bit ping pong with slice of tennis and you get a sport to relish: pickleball 1:54

Brine a bit ping pong with slice of tennis and you get a sport to relish: pickleball

View More Video