Waterloo man traded tattoos for sexual favors from children, police say

Police are seeking more information about a 42-year-old Waterloo man they say traded tattoos for sexual favors from children, according to a news release from the Waterloo Police Department.
Michael B. Stephens was accused of having sex in November with a teenager between the age of 13 and 17. Police arrested Stephens at a New Athens home May 19.
Waterloo police say Stephens accepted sexual favors in lieu of money for giving tattoos.
Stephens was taken into custody after his arrest and placed in the Monroe County Jail, where he remained as of Wednesday morning on $2,500 cash bond.
The police department’s news release stated officers may apply for additional felony charges against Stephens. He was charged in May with criminal sexual abuse by the Monroe County State’s Attorney.
Anyone with information on Stephens can contact the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-3377.
