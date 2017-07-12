IDOT: Caseyville, Morrison roads to be restricted

Parts of Caseyville and South Morrison roads in Collinsville are set to have lane restrictions for the rest of July so workers can resurface the roads, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
Starting on Thursday, Caseyville Road between Illinois 157 and St. Louis Avenue and South Morrison Road between Caseyville Road and Illinois 159 are planned to be intermittently restricted to one lane during daylight hours, IDOT said.
Flaggers are planned to be in place in order to maintain two-way traffic, IDOT said. Workers are set to build a new bituminous overlay. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month.
Delays are expected.
