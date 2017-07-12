U.S. 50 over Shoal Creek east of Breese to have lane restrictions

U.S. 50 over Shoal Creek east of Breese is set to have lane restrictions starting on Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
Workers plan to intermittently restrict U.S. 50 one lane in each direction over the creek, which is 2.5 miles east of Breese, as they place rock needed for erosion control under the structure, according to IDOT.
Work is scheduled to take place between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays, IDOT said. The project is expected to begin on Thursday and be completed by the end of August.
IDOT urged motorists to seek alternate routes.
