Althoff officially breaks ground on new athletic complex, STREAM lab

Althoff Catholic High School has started work on a new outdoor athletic complex and a lab focused on science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math. A fundraising campaign paid for the projects.

Althoff Catholic High School has started work on a new outdoor athletic complex and a lab focused on science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math. A fundraising campaign paid for the projects. kberg@bnd.com