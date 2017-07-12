Nebraska men accused of several armed robberies in St. Clair County

Two Nebraska men were formally charged Wednesday in connection with a string of armed robberies in St. Clair County, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce.
Allen McCray, 19, and Victor Linton, 23, were both charged with four counts of interference with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime and discharge of a firearm during a crime.
The federal charges accuse McCray and Linton of committing and conspiring to commit four armed robberies from April 12-21 at MotoMart, Circle K, Casey’s General Store and Prime Sole. The pair allegedly brandished and discharged a firearm at each of the robberies, according to the charges. Court documents did not specify where each robbery took place, only that they were in St. Clair County.
McCray and Linton pointed a firearm, identified as a .25 caliber Colt semi-automatic pistol, at the victims and took money from them, police said. McCray and Linton would then divide the money between the two of them and an unnamed co-conspirator and use it to buy food and clothes from area businesses, according to charging documents. In some cases, they also bought ammunition.
The men have also been accused of committing an armed robbery at a Marathon Circle K in Whiteland, Ind., in April 2017.
Both men could face life in prison for discharging a firearm during a crime, which holds a 25 years to life sentence, according to the release.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the FBI, the Maryville Police Department, the O’Fallon Police Department, the Troy Police Department, the Effingham Police Department, Illinois State Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments