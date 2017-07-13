Heat advisory remains even as rain is knock-knock-knockin’ on metro-east’s door

Forecasters have extended a heat advisory for the metro-east that was expected to end Wednesday evening as heat-index temperatures are expected to reach 106 degrees on Thursday.
“The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will continue through Thursday afternoon, leading to an increased risk of heat-related stress and illness,” the advisory states. “This is especially true since the heat and humidity has persisted since Sunday and is expected to continue for the fifth day today.”
There is a 30 percent chance for showers in the early evening hours of Thursday, with a temperatures dropping to a low around 75 degrees.
The heat index, what hot weather feels like to the body, takes humidity into account in addition to temperature. When the air is more humid, it makes it harder for sweat to evaporate, which means that people’s bodies are less effective at cooling down.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96 degrees. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 65 degrees. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 65 degrees.
Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Sunday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 68 degrees.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 69 degrees.
Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 96 degrees.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 73 degrees.
Wednesday ... Sunny and hot, with a high near 97 degrees.
