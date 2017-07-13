Sullivan and Edwards
Sullivan and Edwards
Sullivan and Edwards

Metro-East News

July 13, 2017 9:42 AM

Men burglarized two cars Saturday night, police say

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

Two 22-year-old men went to Shiloh and burglarized two cars on London Lane this weekend, police said.

Demarcus J. Sullivan of East St. Louis and Ronald C. Edwards of Belleville were detained by police after they reportedly fled from officers just before midnight Saturday near London Lane and Berwick Circle.

Police responded to the area after dispatchers received a call about two suspicious men in all black clothing.

While in the area, a person went into the Shiloh Police Department to report their car had been broken into in the 2500 block of London Lane. Shortly after, a second report of a car burglary was made in the same block.

In light of those reports, police say, they took both men into custody.

On Monday, they were both charged with burglary. The two men were in the St. Clair County Jail as of Thursday morning, each on a $100,000 bail.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Local moms upset about hospital's plans to paint over footprint wall

Local moms upset about hospital's plans to paint over footprint wall 3:38

Local moms upset about hospital's plans to paint over footprint wall
Althoff principal talks about school's new athletic complex, lab 0:39

Althoff principal talks about school's new athletic complex, lab
Mayor Eckert talks about potential $1.2 million TIF grant for Auffenberg Ford 1:13

Mayor Eckert talks about potential $1.2 million TIF grant for Auffenberg Ford

View More Video