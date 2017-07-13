Men burglarized two cars Saturday night, police say

Two 22-year-old men went to Shiloh and burglarized two cars on London Lane this weekend, police said.
Demarcus J. Sullivan of East St. Louis and Ronald C. Edwards of Belleville were detained by police after they reportedly fled from officers just before midnight Saturday near London Lane and Berwick Circle.
Police responded to the area after dispatchers received a call about two suspicious men in all black clothing.
While in the area, a person went into the Shiloh Police Department to report their car had been broken into in the 2500 block of London Lane. Shortly after, a second report of a car burglary was made in the same block.
In light of those reports, police say, they took both men into custody.
On Monday, they were both charged with burglary. The two men were in the St. Clair County Jail as of Thursday morning, each on a $100,000 bail.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
