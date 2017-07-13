Lake of the Ozarks’ resort Tan-Tar-A to become Margaritaville

Midwesterners now won’t have to go far to waste away in Margaritaville; the Jimmy Buffett-inspired chain of resorts is coming to Lake of the Ozarks.
Tan-Tar-A Resort, the 500-room lakefront property spread across the shoreline on Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Missouri, has been sold and will be re-branded as Margaritaville. The resort was acquired by Driftwood Acquisitions and Development, an investment firm specializing in hotel assets.
Renovations are expected to begin immediately and the resort will be renamed Tan-Tar-A: A Margaritaville Resort in the spring of 2019, the resort’s manager Fred Dehner said, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Margaritaville, known for its tropical-vacation theme, has eight other locations in the United States.
Tan-Tar-A currently features exclusive amenities such as two golf courses, a spa and salon, a fitness center, horseback riding, an onsite-chapel and a 20,000 square-foot waterpark.
