Westbound I-44 in downtown St. Louis to close for two weekends

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close more than two miles of westbound Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis during the next two weekends, the agency said.
During the closure, crews will be removing and replacing pavement at the bottom of the Poplar Street Bridge ramp to westbound I-44/southbound I-55 and replacing joints along the bridge over Third Street, MoDOT said. This is similar to work completed in mid-June.
Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, MoDOT will close:
▪ All lanes of westbound I-44 at the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge to the Poplar Street Bridge.
▪ All lanes of westbound I-44 and southbound I-55 from the Poplar Street Bridge to the I-44/I-55 split.
Drivers will only be able to continue on Interstate 70 to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge or exit to Tucker Boulevard, the agency said.
At 7 p.m. Friday, MoDOT also plans to close:
▪ The I-70 express lanes.
▪ The ramp from Washington Avenue to westbound I-44.
▪ The South Memorial Drive ramp to westbound I-44/southbound I-55.
▪ The ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to southbound I-55/westbound I-44.
▪ The ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to Walnut Street/eastbound I-44.
All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
MoDOT is planning a similar closure the weekend of July 21-24, the agency said.
To detour from westbound Poplar Street Bridge to southbound I-55/westbound I-44, drivers should continue on Interstate 64 and exit at 21st Street/Market Street, MoDOT said. Then take Market to Jefferson Avenue and Jefferson south to the I-44 interchange.
To detour from I-70/westbound I-44, drivers should take Tucker to Lafayette to the I-55/I-44 interchange.
Work is weather permitting.
