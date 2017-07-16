Upscale men’s barbershop opens; BBQ restaurant in the works

Masters Shave & Grooming Company has opened in Fairview Heights.
The business, which opened June 10, provides haircuts, styling, straight-razor shaves, beard and mustache trims, facials and hair coloring services while jazz music plays over the speakers.
Masters is owned by 40-year-olds Shannon Norman, and his wife Lekeisha, of Florissant, Missouri.
Shannon Norman, who is originally from East St. Louis, has been cutting hair since he was 13 years old. Shannon Norman was one of three boys with a single mother and regular haircuts were expensive so he had to learn to cut hair.
He eventually attended and graduated from Eclips Barber School in Overland, Missouri and then worked there as an instructor.
After living in Bourbonnais, Illinois, where Shannon Norman worked in a mall barbershop for two years, the couple decided to move back to the St. Louis area.
Shannon Norman wanted an upscale shop that had a welcoming environment where people would be comfortable, he said.
“I’ve been in a regular barbershop, I’ve been in a regular neighborhood barbershop; it doesn’t offer everything a man would want,” Shannon Norman said.
The shop is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Masters is at 314 E. Fountains Parkway in Fairview Heights. For more information call 618-607-0044 or go to www.mastersshave.com.
BBQ restaurant being planned
Sugarfire Smoke House, a St. Louis-based barbecue restaurant, is coming to O’Fallon.
The 3,800-square foot restaurant is being planned to be built at 1405 Green Mount Road, and would be the company’s first metro-east location. Sugarfire currently has six locations.
The O’Fallon City Council advanced the Green Mount Development Group proposed site plan for the restaurant at its July 3 meeting, and has a final vote scheduled for Monday night.
Sugarfire opened in Olivette, Missouri in 2012, and has since expanded on the west side of the Mississippi to downtown St. Louis, St. Charles, Valley Park, Washington, and O’Fallon, Missouri.
Children’s clothing store to close
The Gymboree children’s clothing store in St. Clair Square mall will close as part of the national retail chain’s bankruptcy, according to the company’s website.
Gymboree filed for bankruptcy in June and announced this week 350 of the company’s 590 stores in the United States and Canada will close.
A Chesterfield, Missouri Gymboree store also will close along with locations in St. Peter and Lake Saint Louis. In Illinois, 10 other Gymboree stores will close.
The company, founded in 1976, also operates other children’s clothing stores, including Gymboree Outlet, Janie and Jack, and Crazy 8.
Granite City Water Treatment Plant receives national award
Illinois American Water’s Granite City Water Treatment Plant received the Directors Award of Recognition from the Partnership for Safe Water for maintaining Phase III certification for 15 years.
“There’s no other public service more personal than drinking water and we are honored to be recognized for delivering the best product possible to our customers,” said Bruce Hauk, Illinois American Water President. “We take our responsibility very seriously and hold ourselves to the highest standards to ensure our customers can continue to have confidence in their local drinking water.”
Illinois American is part of the Partnership for Safe Water, a voluntary initiative developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other water organizations to recognize water suppliers that consistently achieve water treatment standards that go above and beyond EPA regulatory requirements. More than 400 surface water treatment plants are part of EPA’s Partnership for Safe Water Program.
Reporter Kelsey Landis and freelancer Lynn Venhaus contributed to this article.
