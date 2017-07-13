West Main Street closed after water main break causes road to buckle in Belleville

West Main Street is closed between Lebanon Road and Granvue Drive as of 7:50 p.m. Thursday after a water main break caused damage and partially flooded the road.
The break caused buckling on both sides of West Main Street, prompting the closure. Fast-moving water was flowing down the street as of 7:35 p.m.
Nearby residents said their water is off but that they had not been officially alerted of the break as of 7:40 p.m. One person from Illinois Water was on scene as of 7:40 p.m.
