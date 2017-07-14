Metro-East News

July 14, 2017 6:29 AM

Need weekend plans? Sunny skies and warm temps will hang out with you

News-Democrat

The metro-east is no longer on a heat advisory and forecaster say the area will see rain and thunderstorms throughout Friday morning.

Friday should bring cloudy skies and a high around 86 degrees. That night, expect the same cloudy skies with a low around 65 degrees.

The weekend should remain sunny with highs in the high 80s and low 90s.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m, then isolated showers between 9 a.m and 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday ... Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 65 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 68 degrees.

Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.

Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 70 degrees.

Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 96 degrees.

Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 73 degrees.

Wednesday ... Sunny and hot, with a high near 100 degrees.

Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 76 degrees.

Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100 degrees.

