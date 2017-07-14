Need weekend plans? Sunny skies and warm temps will hang out with you

The metro-east is no longer on a heat advisory and forecaster say the area will see rain and thunderstorms throughout Friday morning.
Friday should bring cloudy skies and a high around 86 degrees. That night, expect the same cloudy skies with a low around 65 degrees.
The weekend should remain sunny with highs in the high 80s and low 90s.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m, then isolated showers between 9 a.m and 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday ... Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 65 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Sunday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 68 degrees.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 70 degrees.
Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 96 degrees.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 73 degrees.
Wednesday ... Sunny and hot, with a high near 100 degrees.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 76 degrees.
Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100 degrees.
Comments