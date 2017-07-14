Murder suspect’s ex-girlfriend’s house burglarized, cellphones taken

The home of Tamara Long, the former girlfriend of murder suspect David Fields, was burglarized in June, and electronics were stolen, including tablets, game consoles and cellphones.
Police were called to Long’s home in the 1100 block of East Main Street in Belleville after the upstairs tenant came home around noon on June 22 and found the door to the house kicked open, Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach said.
Among the items stolen were cellphones, game consoles, tablets and jewelry, Keilbach said.
Keilbach said the case was still under investigation. There are suspects in the case, Keilbach said, but no charges have been issued.
Police obtained a search warrant to review calls from Long’s and Fields’ cellphones along with St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert’s phone on the night in December that Carl Silas was shot in the face as he slept beside his baby and girlfriend.
Dedra Brock-Moore, Duebbert’s attorney, responded to a reporter’s written questions.
“Judge Duebbert will not be answering any questions at this time,” Brock-Moore stated in an email.
Long’s and Fields’ cellphones gained police attention in January after Silas’ murder.
A search warrant was issued for their phones after an interview with Duebbert. According to court records, Duebbert told police that Fields called him on Long’s cellphone and arranged a meeting with Duebbert on the evening of Dec. 29.
The phone records showed there were nine text messages exchanged between Duebbert’s phone and Field’s phone that night.
Silas was shot five hours after the last text message from Duebbert to Fields.
Police were called to Silas’ apartment at 2913 West Boulevard, Apt. 10, in Belleville at 4:59 a.m. on Dec. 30. Silas’ girlfriend, Jamie Lott, told police that Fields and another unknown suspect forced their way into the apartment and demanded money. During the robbery, Silas was shot in the face.
On the day of the killing, Long accompanied Fields to the sheriff’s department so he could surrender. Investigators questioned Fields, but according to the search warrant, he declined to speak with detectives and asked for an attorney. Investigators then turned their attention to Long, who has not been charged in connection with the case.
The complaint seeking Long’s cellphone records detailed her interview with police in the hours after Silas’ murder. According to the search warrant, Long told police:
▪ That she had not seen Fields for a couple of months but the night before the killing, he came to her home.
▪ That about 10 p.m. on Dec. 29, Long drove Fields to his cousin’s home in west Belleville.
▪ That after dropping Fields off, she went to her work at the Hollywood Show Club in Washington Park.
▪ When she returned to her house after work at about 5:30 a.m., Fields was there.
Detectives tried to verify Long’s statements, but discovered that Long was fired two to three weeks earlier. Investigators located Long, who had been released after questioning, at the Motel 6 in Caseyville about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 30. She was taken back to the jail for additional questioning, but she declined to give a statement and asked for a lawyer, the complaint stated.
In a telephone interview, Long told a reporter that the police were lying. She never saw Fields on Dec. 29, but the next day she went with him to turn himself in.
“The police are making this stuff up,” Long said. “I didn’t have anything to do with this.”
Long is no longer involved with Fields, she said, and she doesn’t know Duebbert and has never spoken to him.
At the time of the murder, Fields was on parole after pleading guilty to battering a pregnant 17-year-old Belleville East student. As a condition of his conviction, Fields had to register as a violent offender. He listed his residence at Duebbert’s Powder Mill Road address.
Duebbert, who was then the Republican candidate for circuit judge against Democrat John Baricevic, has said he was “being Christian” by offering Fields a place to stay and giving him a chance to get his life together.
Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer
Comments