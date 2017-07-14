IDOT plans lane shifts along Illinois 15 near Centreville, Shrine

Illinois 15 is set to have frequent lane shifts near Centreville starting on Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
Weather permitting, lane shifts are planned from Racehorse Drive to the entrance of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows so workers can carry out repairs of a bridge over Illinois 157 and Harding Ditch, IDOT said.
A posted detour is planned to direct truck traffic to take Illinois 13 and Illinois 163 around the work zone, the agency said.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of October 2017, IDOT said.
IDOT urged motorists to use alternate routes and allow for extra time when traveling in the work area.
