Sheriff’s deputies seek suspect connected to two armed robberies near Belleville

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department was seeking the public’s help Friday in finding a suspect connected to two recent armed robberies at gas stations on Old St. Louis Road near Belleville.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 3:15 a.m. Friday to the Circle K gas station at 5904 Old St. Louis Road to a report of an armed robbery that had just happened. The suspect, a lone black male, stole an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes from the gas station and fled on foot, according to Capt. Bruce Fleshren.
The suspect inferred he had a weapon but did not display it.
Deputies responded at about 1:50 a.m. on June 20 to another Circle K at 8300 Old St. Louis Road on a report of an armed robbery. The suspect displayed a handgun and fled on foot with money and cigarettes.
“The suspect in both robberies appears to be the same subject and was wearing the same clothing,” Fleshren said in a news release.
The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-10, with a medium build, medium complexion and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a small white logo on the upper left side. He also wore a white hat under his hood, a pink cloth over his mouth and khaki pants.
Fleshren said anyone with information about the suspect or any vehicles in the area around the times of the robberies can call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5204 or call 911.
Comments