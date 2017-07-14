Man found dead in Belleville had been drinking before he died

A man found dead on the road across from Emge Junior High School in January had been drinking before he died, according to a toxicology report from the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office.
Police found 41-year-old Richard Kelley Jr. in the early morning hours of Jan. 3 in the 7400 block of Westchester Drive. He lived just a few blocks away and was apparently walking down the street when he died suddenly, according to a police report. Kelley had a heart disease that likely caused his sudden death, the coroner’s report stated.
Kelley had a 0.1 percent blood alcohol content, which is considered impaired according to Illinois law. The legal limit for driving in Illinois is 0.08 percent.
Kelley’s father told police his son was “a bad alcoholic” and “tried to help him, but he wouldn’t listen,” according to the police report.
Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis
Comments