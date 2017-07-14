Fischer’s to offer free fried chicken as search for buyer continues

While potential buyers take a look at Fischer’s, the iconic Belleville restaurant will give away its famous fried chicken Sunday at a party for customers and former employees.
The chicken is free from noon to 4 p.m. while supplies last. All you have to do is bring a side dish to keep the party going at Centerfield Tavern, 1403 E. A St., Belleville.
“I hope we don’t run out of chicken,” Fischer’s co-owner Annette Allan said.
The party is a way to keep former employees and customers connected, Allan said. Employees have gathered before, but this time the restaurant is extending an invitation to the public, too.
Fischer’s closed in February after more than 80 years in Belleville. The 31,000-square-foot building located near Lindenwood University-Belleville is listed for $940,000.
As for the sale of the old Fischer’s building at 2100 W. Main St., no one has signed any paperwork — yet.
Matt Barriger, a broker with BarberMurphy Group, said there is interest, but right now, it’s all verbal.
The owners hope to keep the spirit of Fischer’s alive until a sale is completed.
Fischer’s was operated for many years by Allan’s father, Kenneth Fischer. It was the place where politicians and business leaders would gather at banquets and dinners held throughout the year.
Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony
