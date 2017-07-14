West Main Street buckled after a water main break Thursday night. The road reopened Friday evening.
Metro-East News

July 14, 2017 7:03 PM

West Main Street reopens after water main break

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

West Main Street between Lebanon Road and Granvue Avenue was open again Friday evening.

A 12-inch water main break shut a segment of the street down Thursday evening, as water bubbled up from cracked pavement on West Main.

Construction crews expected work on the asphalt to be finished by about 4 p.m. Then, they had to wait for it to cool off before traffic could drive on it, said Zack Cowger, who works for Baxmeyer Construction.

Because the water worked its way between the concrete base and asphalt pavement, Cowger said it looked worse than it was. Crews were able to repair the cracked pavement in less than 24 hours.

However, Cowger said they are still unsure of what caused the water main break. He said in summer, water pressures tend to go up because of a higher demand for water. If there was a weak point in the main, that could be what led to the break.

The break caused buckling on both sides of West Main Street, prompting a closure. Fast-moving water was flowing down the street as of 7:35 p.m. Thursday.

Karen Cotton with Illinois American Water said the 12-inch main break had been isolated as of about 10 p.m. Thursday. About five businesses and residences were impacted by the break.

