Police warn public of man wearing fake company T-shirts taking measurements at homes

Police are warning the public after a man was seen taking measurements at two houses, wearing a shirt with fake company information on it.
An O’Fallon homeowner confronted a man wearing a shirt labeling himself as an employee of Trifecta Preservation LLC, according to a Shiloh Police Department news release.
Police say the man did not have a solicitor permit, and the company’s name was registered to an address that also listed 250 other LLC with the same address. Neither phone number listed on the shirt works.
When confronted, the man became rude to the resident and refused to say why he was there, according to Shiloh police. The homeowner took several photos before the man left.
Anyone who has seen someone wearing the shirt is asked to call the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545.
The person in these photos was confronted by a homeowner in Northern O' Fallon. The person was seen taking measurements...Posted by Shiloh Police Department on Friday, July 14, 2017
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments