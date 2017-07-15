Metro-East News

Man found shot to death in street in Cahokia

By Carolyn P. Smith

A 24-year-old Cahokia man was shot to death late Friday night.

No one had been arrested as of Saturday morning, and the motive for the shooting was unclear, police said.

The body of the man, Diondre Shanklin of East Adams in Cahokia, was found by police in the street on East Adams, said St. Clair County Sheriff's Capt. Bruce W. Fleshren.

The shooting happened about 11:15 p.m.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated about 3 a.m., said Fleshren, who was serving as the commander of the squad. He asked that anyone with information call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4259.

