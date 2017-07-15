Freeburg under boil order due to water main break

The village of Freeburg is under a boil order until further notice for residents due to a water main break.
According to a press release, the boil order is due to a loss of water pressure in the distribution system caused by a water main break. Freeburg administrators were not immediately available Saturday to provide further information.
The press release said the order is a precautionary measure, but all residents should either boil their water for five minutes before using, or drink bottled water until bacteriological tests have been run. Once the water has been tested and confirmed safe for drinking, the order will be lifted.
Residents can call Village Hall at 618-539-5545 for more information.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
