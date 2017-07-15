Major Case Squad IDs victim in ‘suspicious’ East Alton death

A body found Friday in East Alton has been identified by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.
The body was identified Saturday as that of Michael S. Louvier, 49. His body was found in the 300 block of Grand Avenue.
East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton said they were treating the death as “suspicious.”
The Major Case Squad is requesting public assistance from anyone who may have had contact with Louvier since July 11 “in person, by phone, or on social media.”
