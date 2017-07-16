He once stood on pickle buckets to make Whoppers. Soon he’ll open his second Burger King.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 Illinois State Police's Motorcycle & Fun Car Run Pause 2:16 Masters Shave & Grooming co-owner has been cutting hair since he was 13 1:25 Burger King coming to Belleville Crossing this fall 0:44 Fire destroys East St. Louis home 2:04 12th annual Tour de Belleville 2:12 Dogs surrendered for adoption were euthanized 1:32 Belleville may extend crime-free ordinance 3:12 Shiloh police officer worries about development's impact on schools 1:22 Judge Ron Duebbert goes before grand jury 2:43 Shiloh residents voice concerns about luxury apartment developments Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Jason Amarosa is building his second Burger King in St. Clair County. His Swansea store opened in 2015, and this store is tentatively scheduled to open in September. dholtmann@bnd.com

Jason Amarosa is building his second Burger King in St. Clair County. His Swansea store opened in 2015, and this store is tentatively scheduled to open in September. dholtmann@bnd.com