Another heat wave is headed your way this week

An excessive heat watch was expected to go into effect Tuesday and possibly end Friday, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. The forecast predicts afternoon and early evening heat index values from 105 to 110.
An excessive heat watch is advanced notice that there is the potential for a prolonged period of hot temperatures and high humidity.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight ... Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday ... Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light southeast wind.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 78.
Wednesday ... Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 80.
Thursday ... Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.
Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 81.
Friday ... Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 80.
Saturday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
