Lebanon girl with brain cancer dies two weeks after fundraiser yard sale

twitter email Katherine Cook, 11, is dying from medulloblastoma (a brain tumor). Her Lebanon family is holding a garage sale to raise money for her funeral expenses. Tim Vizer tvizer@bnd.com

