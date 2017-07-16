Lebanon girl with brain cancer dies two weeks after fundraiser yard sale

An 11-year-old girl who suffered from an aggressive brain cancer died at home Sunday morning surrounded by family, according to her mother, Victoria Cook.
Katherine Cook was diagnosed with the cancer, called medulloblastoma, in July 2015. In May, after a series of surgeries and treatments, doctors said there was nothing they could do. They gave Katherine only a few months to live.
In the following weeks, Katherine’s 15-year-old sister Elizabeth, organized a fundraiser yard sale for her little sister’s funeral expenses. The family raised more than $20,000 through the weekend yard sale and an online GoFundMe page.
Katherine’s condition worsened in recent months as the cancerous brain tumors grew aggressively. She could barely speak and had lost all of her hair. Still, her family said she found joy in playing card games and in spending time with her family. In some of her final days, Katherine’s favorite baseball player, St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal, visited her at the fundraiser yard sale.
Services for Katherine were pending Sunday.
Reporter Dana Rieck contributed to this report.
